Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.31.19: It’s a Spooktacular Halloween!

Posted 2:32 PM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, October 31, 2019

Bill and Wendy celebrate Halloween in a big way. First, WGN TV’s Jarrett Payton previews the Bears’ upcoming match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, legendary horror host Rich Koz aka “Svengoolie” and his longtime producer Jim Roche joins us in-studio to continue our annual Halloween show. After that, Ursula Bielski from Chicago Hauntings Tours talks about Illinois spookiest haunted sites. To wrap up our Halloween extravaganza show, Dean Richards reviews “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “The Irishman,” and “Motherless Brooklyn.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

