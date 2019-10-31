× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.31.19: Stay away from $3 fangs for Halloween

It’s Halloween. It’s Halloween. Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy jump right into this horror story about an Alabama woman who couldn’t remove her $3 “devil teeth” from her mouth and required an emergency visit to the dentist. Ouch. Then, Bill gets WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow opinion on Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween candy prank.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.