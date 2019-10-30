× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/30/19: Terry’s New Book, Amazon Grocery Delivery & Molson-Coors

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Terry’s updated book answering every personal finance question imaginable, to why Chicago just became even more of a beer city.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Terry Savage, Author of The Savage Truth on Money, touched on the expected rate cut from the Federal Reserve later today, but also excitedly introduced the latest edition of her new book, The Savage Truth on Money.

Segment 2: (At 14:25) Carly Golden, Part of the Grocery Delivery at Amazon.com, explained how the biggest retailer is going to offer its members 1-2 hour grocery delivery for free through Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods.

Segment 3: (At 22:06) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, detailed how Molson-Coors just made Chicago its exclusive North American Headquarters and made the city even more of an admired beer location.