× The Top Five@5 (10/30/19): Kevin Hart finally speaks about recovery after near-fatal crash, Arnold Schwarzenegger pumps iron with Chris Pratt, and “Friday” actor John Witherspoon dies at 77.

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 30th, 2019:

Comedian Kevin Hart released a short video to give fans a glimpse into his road to recovery after his near-fatal car crash last month. Former President Obama spoke about today’s “cancel culture” during the Obama Foundation Annual Summit in Chicago. Comedian John Witherspoon, best known for his role as “Pops” in the “Friday” franchise has died at the age of 77.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3692825/3692825_2019-10-31-012225.64kmono.mp3

