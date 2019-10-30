CTU approves tentative deal, but strike continues over issue of making up lost days

The Top Five@5 (10/30/19): Kevin Hart finally speaks about recovery after near-fatal crash, Arnold Schwarzenegger pumps iron with Chris Pratt, and “Friday” actor John Witherspoon dies at 77.

Posted 8:19 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:11PM, October 30, 2019

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2009, file photo, John Witherspoon leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York. Actor-comedian Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died at age 77. Witherspoon’s manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 30th, 2019:

Comedian Kevin Hart released a short video to give fans a glimpse into his road to recovery after his near-fatal car crash last month. Former President Obama spoke about today’s “cancel culture” during the Obama Foundation Annual Summit in Chicago. Comedian John Witherspoon, best known for his role as “Pops” in the “Friday” franchise has died at the age of 77.

