The Opening Bell 10/30/19: In An Already Tight Industry, Grubhub's Future Could Be In Question…

The restaurant world can be unpredictable. Popeyes is the perfect example with the roll out of it’s new Chicken Sandwich, selling out in all of its store, and as a result, creating a cult following all across America. Steve Grzanich discussed that along with the major hit Grubhub took to it’s stock yesterday (dropping over 40% in less than a day) and the future of the industry with Jonathan Maze (Executive Editor at Restaurant Business Magazine). (At 14:30) Adam Jones (Director of Technology at Huge) then shared the details of the companies that are ready to roll out their fleet of drones to incorporate personalized air-delivery to businesses, but the concerns are surrounding the way society transitions to the vastly new technology.