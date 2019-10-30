× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.31.19: Snowing out trick-or-treating, World Series, best suburban restaurant, CPS teachers roundtable

John Williams asks you if you agree with the village of Vernon Hills that it’s best to postpone Halloween trick-or-treating to a day that isn’t expecting one to four inches of snowfall. You have quite a few thoughts. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Joe Brand breaks down the Washington Nationals win in Game Six of the World Series. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel has reviews of George Trois in Winnetka and Temporis, and he responds to the New York Times review of Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn. Finally, five Chicago Public Schools teachers join John in a round table to describe what their most significant concerns are from within the classroom, and which is keeping them on strike for a 10th day. Listeners have some comments for them, too.