CTU approves tentative deal, but strike continues over issue of making up lost days

The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “We are really in uncharted territory and these strikes were really thought to be a thing of the past”

Posted 10:30 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28PM, October 30, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 23: Signs used by demonstrators sit on a Downtown Chicago sidewalk during a march to show support for the ongoing teachers strike on October 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Union teachers and school staff members are demanding more funding from the city in order to lower class sizes, hire more support staff, and build new affordable housing for the 16,000 Chicago Public Schools students whose families are homeless. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Heather CheroneChicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to give us all the latest details on the Chicago teachers strike.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

