CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 23: Signs used by demonstrators sit on a Downtown Chicago sidewalk during a march to show support for the ongoing teachers strike on October 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Union teachers and school staff members are demanding more funding from the city in order to lower class sizes, hire more support staff, and build new affordable housing for the 16,000 Chicago Public Schools students whose families are homeless. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “We are really in uncharted territory and these strikes were really thought to be a thing of the past”
