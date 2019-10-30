× The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “We are really in uncharted territory and these strikes were really thought to be a thing of the past”

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to give us all the latest details on the Chicago teachers strike.

