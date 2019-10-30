× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.30.19 | Yes, It’s Snowing.

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Attorney, Karen Conti discussing Halloween related topics like, can schools ban kids from wearing costumes to school? What about offensive costumes? Is there a first amendment issue? Later, “President Trump” calls in for his weekly check up with Steve. Today marks the 10th day of canceled classes due to the CPS strike. Sydney Partyka, senior at Taft High School, joins the show to talk about how the strike is affecting her. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Ji talks about Ina Mae Tavern & Packaged Goods for this week’s Neighborhood Eats segment. Plus, the show wraps up with Roe Conn and Steve Dale, talking about Halloween pet safety.

Listen to the podcast here: