Nick Digilio 10.30.19 | Folktales of the Midwest, War of the Worlds, Halloween Hoaxes, Trauma Inducing Movie Scenes and Know Your Onion

Posted 6:05 AM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, October 30, 2019
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – The Programming Department and Refrigerator

Hour 1:

+ Controversial New ABC Song

+ Edward McClelland talks Folktales and Legends of the Midwest

Hour 2:

+ Remembering actor and comedian John Witherspoon

+ Anniversary of Orson Welles’ infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast

+ Halloween Hoaxes

Hour 3:

+ Halloween Hoaxes (cont.)

+ Trauma Inducing Movie Scenes

Hour 4:

+ Trauma Inducing Movie Scenes (cont.)

+ Know Your Onion

+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. Nashville

