Nick Digilio 10.30.19 | Folktales of the Midwest, War of the Worlds, Halloween Hoaxes, Trauma Inducing Movie Scenes and Know Your Onion
Hour 1:
+ Controversial New ABC Song
+ Edward McClelland talks Folktales and Legends of the Midwest
Hour 2:
+ Remembering actor and comedian John Witherspoon
+ Anniversary of Orson Welles’ infamous “War of the Worlds” broadcast
+ Halloween Hoaxes
Hour 3:
+ Halloween Hoaxes (cont.)
+ Trauma Inducing Movie Scenes
Hour 4:
+ Trauma Inducing Movie Scenes (cont.)
+ Know Your Onion
+ Blackhawks Express: Blackhawks v. Nashville
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)