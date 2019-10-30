× Mark Carman Full Show 10.30.19 | Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and The NBA Ref who was caught up in an illegal gambling crime ring

Mark Carman is in tonight for WGN’s Nightside! Tonight Mark welcomes new Chicago Cubs manager David Ross to chat about what was going on his head when he first heard the news about becoming the Cub’s new skipper. Then, Mark speaks to former NBA referee Tim Donaghy who got caught up in a massive gambling sting that shook up the league and caused him to be banned from the NBA for life.