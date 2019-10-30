× Liz Phair on her new memoir: “It’s really not a book about being a rock star, it’s a book about being human written by a rock star”

Rock royalty in the house! The incomparable Liz Phair joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss her new memoir, “Horror Stories.” Liz talks about why she wrote the memoir in short story form, the difference between this literary project and her songwriting, her desire to surprise an audience, why she never tries to fulfill expectations, her groundbreaking record, “Exile in Guyville,” when she realized her career was about to blow up, the controversy surrounding “Exile in Guyville,” how that experience impacted the way she is today, the burgeoning Chicago rock scene in the early ’90’s, how her art history background informs her work, the culture of the music industry and her experience with the #MeToo movement and how much of this project his her way to take back control.

