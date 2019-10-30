Humorist John Hodgman: “I did not seek out a television career, I got kidnapped by television”

Posted 7:30 PM, October 30, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Actor John Hodgman attends truTVs Jon Glaser Loves Gear Premiere Screening Event at Metrograph on October 20, 2016 in New York City. 26476_001 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

Author, actor, and humorist John Hodgman joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his latest book, “Medallion Status.” John talks about where the idea for his Judge John Hodgman podcast comes from, how he ended up being on “The Daily Show,” his experience auditioning for the “Get a Mac” Apple ads, the idea of what “fame” is and his appearance this weekend at the Chicago Humanities Festival aka “Deep fried dictionaries on a stick!”

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers.  Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.