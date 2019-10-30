Dr. Michael Baden on Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy: “The injuries to the neck are too severe to have been caused by suicidal hanging.”

Former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss his findings in the autopsy of disgraced money man and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanging in his cell.

