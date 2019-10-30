× Dr. John Duffy: Gender Bias Halloween Costumes & Mental Health Days

Halloween is right around the corner and it’s that time of year where children dress up in Halloween costumes to go trick or treating in their neighborhoods. But what if your kid wants to dress up like the opposite gender? Should you allow it? Dr. John Duffy is an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy show to explain why it is important to allow a child to explore different gender roles and express their personalities. He also talks about the importance of mental health days for children.

