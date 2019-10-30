CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 23: Thousands of demonstrators take to the streets, stopping traffic and circling City Hall in a show support for the ongoing teachers strike on October 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Union teachers and school staff members are demanding more funding from the city in order to lower class sizes, hire more support staff, and build new affordable housing for the 16,000 Chicago Public Schools students whose families are homeless. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
CPS Student Voices Her Frustration on CTU Strike | “It’s Devastating”
Sydney Partyka, a senior at Taft High School on the northwest side, joins the show to talk about how the Chicago Teachers Union strike is affecting her and her classmates. Sydney runs track and field at Taft, and has aspirations of heading to college after graduating. She and her friends are disappointed that the union and the city have not come to an agreement yet.