CPS Student Voices Her Frustration on CTU Strike | "It's Devastating"

Sydney Partyka, a senior at Taft High School on the northwest side, joins the show to talk about how the Chicago Teachers Union strike is affecting her and her classmates. Sydney runs track and field at Taft, and has aspirations of heading to college after graduating. She and her friends are disappointed that the union and the city have not come to an agreement yet.

Listen to the podcast here: