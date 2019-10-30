Chicago Public Schools teachers share their students’ stories as part of why they picket

Members of the Chicago Teachers Union join John Williams on day 10 of the Chicago teachers strike.

Chicago Public Schools Teachers Carlos, Beth and Jane of Saucedo Scholastic Academy, and Dave and Stephanie of Kenwood Academy High School join John Williams to talk about their own concerns from within the classroom. Those concerns are part of what’s keeping them on the streets and their students out of the classroom for a 10th day. And the teachers describe what’s wrong with their salaries and the emotional toll of being a teacher in the city.

