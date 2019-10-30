× Chicago CEO of Lightlife and Field Roast, Dan Curtin

What’s the best plant-based ingredient to cook with? It is the one that has paved the way for the plant-based revolution that we have today. Dan Curtin, CEO of Field Roast and Lightlife, joins WGN Podcast Host, Elysabeth Alfano or Awesome Vegans, to discuss her all-time favorite product: Tempeh. Plus, with Lightlife celebrating 40 years, they dish on the history and future of the plant-based foodie movement!

The most unprocessed you can get in the soy family, Elysabeth uses Lightlife tempeh as a base for all her “meat” dishes: Pasta Bolognese, Stuffed Peppers, Lasagna and more. Recipes are at http://ElysabethAlfano.com. Dig into this interview for some juicy inspiration, to hear Dan’s take on the growing competition in the plant-based burger space and Elysabeth’s prediction for the meat case. We live in exciting times!

