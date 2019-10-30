× Bill McCormick on the South Chicago Public Library Local Lit Fest

The Chicago Public Library’s South Chicago Branch is having its Local Lit Fest this Saturday! Bill and Wendy welcome established sci-fi writer and author Bill McCormick into the studio to give us a preview of this year’s festivities.

What: The South Chicago Public Library Local Lit Fest

When: Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Where: 9055 S. Houston Ave, Chicago, IL 60617 If you have any questions, please call the South Chicago Branch at 312-747-8065.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.