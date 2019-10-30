Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.30.19: The day before Halloween

Today on the show, Bill and Wendy discuss the controversial interference call during Game 6 of the World Series. Plus, do gender-appropriate costumes matter on Halloween? Dr. John Duffy tackles this question and describes how gender stereotypes have changed over the years. And last but not least, Bill McCormick previews the South Chicago Public Library Local Lit Fest.

