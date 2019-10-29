× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/29/19: Grubhub Struggles, Chicago’s New Budget, & Starbucks Small Business Investment

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from what is taking so long at the Barack Obama Presidential Center to how Starbucks is helping to bring not just coffee but also funding to local businesses.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office, explained why local industry giants (Grubhub and Boeing) are feeling the heat on Wall Street and on Capital Hill, the stocks that are on his radar, and much more.

Segment 2: (At 9:51) Blair Kamin, Architecture Critic at the Chicago Tribune, shared the updates from Jackson Park where the design of the Barack Obama Presidential Center is still being discussed, but the construction could be underway soon.

Segment 3: (At 15:18) Shia Kapos, Reporter at Politico and Author of the Illinois Playbook, updated Steve from Springfield where she is catching all the buzz surrounding corruption, passing of new laws, and Chicago’s new budget.

Segment 4: (At 23:36) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, brought the caffeine filled news with Starbucks announcing their decision to invest $10 million into Chicago’s small business community.