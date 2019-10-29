× True Crime with Kelly Richmond Pope and Bill Kresse | Mario Casciaro goes from getting convicted of murder to getting his law degree, Attorney Doug Passons ties film passion with law and Dupe Of The Week

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside! Kelly Richmond Pope and “Professor Fraud” Bill Kresse from Governor’s State University take a look into the shadows of the crime world and the stories that keep us questioning our legal system. After being convicted of murder by intimidation, Mario Casciaro now is turning his life toward the legal world by passing the Illinois State Bar Exam. Then, Attorney Doug Passons talks about how his love of film has helped him assist clients who are facing overwhelming legal accusations. Then, it’s everyone’s favorite part of the week when we look at our “Dupe Of The Week” – a collection of the best news stories from throughout the week.