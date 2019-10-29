× The Opening Bell 10/29/19: Financial Basics – Where and How To Start

Financial wellness is rarely achievable unless the consumer has a solid knowledge on financial basics. Steve Grzanich learned about a largely free local resource, with Annemarie Fitzpatrick(Financial Fitness Program Manager at H.O.M.E. DuPage Inc.), that is helping residents learn everything when it comes to personal finance – from tackling student loan debt, to starting the home buying process. (At 15:14) Keith Barry (Writer and Editor for Consumer Reports Cars) then shared the results of his research that shows automotive safety tests aren’t adapting well enough to female passengers putting a huge number of drivers and passengers at risk when on the road.