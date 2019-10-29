× The John Williams Show 10.29.19: Highest crime rates, coat drive, alliance against horse-drawn carriages, power outages in California

After President Trump’s remarks Monday on murder rates in Chicago, John lists off the cities with the highest crime rates, at the top of which Chicago does not sit. Listeners call in with critiques on John’s approach to the president’s speech to the International Association for Chiefs of Police. Then, Michael Jackson, a field consultant for CD One Price Cleaners tells John about CD One’s annual coat drive. And petitioning to end horse-drawn carriage rides is Jodie Wiederkehr, the leader of the Chicago Alliance for Animals. She describes all the ways stables have exploited horses in Chicago as a means to profit from date nights and tourists. Pet Behavior Consultant Steve Dale supports Jodie in-studio. Finally, WGN Radio produce-gone-MasterClass Marketing Director Beth Swierk joins John to describe the conditions of a San Francisco devoid of power for four days.