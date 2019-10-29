Tech Tuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Here’s what’s making tech headlines today…

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Netflix app on an iPhone in New York. Netflix reports financial results Wednesday, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

It’s Tech Tuesday! Bill and Wendy welcome Bridget Carey, Senior Editor at CNET on to the show to talk about Netflix’s plan to speed up binge-watching to speed the pace of their shows to 1.25x or 1.5x. Other major tech headlines for today include Apple’s new Airpods Pro and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. is in talks to reportedly buy Fitbit.

