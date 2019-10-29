× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.29.19 | What Would A True Friend Do?

On this episode, Steve starts the show with the Top 6 at 6 followed by the Kid Of The Week, 11-year-old Addy Timmons that built a computer from scratch with a starter kit. Later, Steve acknowledged Ji for supporting a good friend that is having some health issues lately, which led to Steve asking the text question of the day: “What would a true friend do?” The show continues with Author & Domestic Abuse Survivor, Michaela Runkle to talk about her new upcoming book, ‘Dear World,‘ on domestic violence and how her quest on finding stability, made her realize finding freedom and happiness, was entirely her responsibility. Jeremy Colliton, Blackhawks coach joins the show to talk about the game against the Nashville Predators tonight. Plus, Bears Insider, Adam Hoge recaps the Bears loss to the Chargers Sunday night. The crew got a surprise visit from students of the Dream On Education Program. Kelli Haywood, Founder and Executive Director joins in studio to talk about the program. Steve and Ji wrap the show with Bill and Giuliana Rancic to talk about their involvement with the C3 Prize (Changing Cancer Care) – an annual competition to identify creative ideas to improve the lives of people touched by cancer.

