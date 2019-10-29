× Peter Asher reflects on his new book: The Beatles from A to Zed: An Alphabetical Mystery Tour

Bill and Wendy chat with Grammy Award-winning producer, musician, broadcaster, and writer Peter Asher about his new book, The Beatles from A to Zed: An Alphabetical Mystery Tour. In his new book, Asher gives fans of the Beatles a personal, behind-the-scenes tour of the songs they wrote and performed, the instruments they played, the innovations they pioneered, the artists that influenced them, and the key people in their lives.

