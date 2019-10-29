× Lauren Lapka’s List – Last Minute DIY Halloween Costume Cheat Sheet

LAUREN LAPKA’S LIST: HALLOWEEN COSTUME CHEAT SHEET

Best Cheap Items to Have

Pipe Cleaners Green sweater, use white PC to make little needles to be a cactus. Or use to add to outfit (ex: minions). Create a green diamond to go over head to be a sims character

Duct tape/Electrical tape Electrical Tape: black zig zag on a yellow shirt to be Charlie Brown Duct Tape costumes: tape over garbage bag Pop Cans Beer cans Crayons Cards Vitamin Waters Candy bars/Candy corn The Incredibles Power Rangers Care Bears Superheroes

Makeup/Facepaint White dots, outlined facial features to be a comic strip character White makeup to simply look dead, use black makeup around the eyes. David Bowie Lightning Any animal Can paint on something inspired by a snapchat filter (ex: barfing rainbow)

Glue gun

Best Items Around the House to Inspire You

Random hats

Old sheets Ghost Toga Use to cut up for other costumes

Old clothes Burglar: all black/black white stripe shirt, mask, black hat and gloves, a sack for money Secret Service agent: suit, sunglasses Hippie/Stoner: tie dye shirt, headband, flowers, baggy brown pants Tourist: Hawaiin shirt/obvious vacation shirt, camera, hat, map, sunglasses Bulletin Board: Plain shirt, post its all over it Rosie the Riveter: Blue shirt, red fabric to tie into a bandana Audrey Hepburn/50’s girl: black dress, lots of beads/fake jewelry Nerd/Clark Kent: old glasses, suspenders (optional), white button down Mime: black and white striped shirt, face paint Waldo: red and white striped shirt, hat Bachelorette/Bachelor contestant: Nice outfit, rose Risky Business: White dress shirt, long white socks, sunglasses Bee: Yellow striped shirt Scarecrow: especially good for blondes.. Red plaid shirt, use makeup to create stitch look on face, straw hat

Random accessories Garbage bag: cut out leg holes, add straps to drape on shoulder, put old newspaper in it…have fun at whatever sports teams expense Cardboard: Cut out a frame, you can be a family photo, yearbook photo, etc Toilet Paper: Mummy Yellow paper: cut out tag and write name to be a Price Is Right contestant Paper/Markers: cut out white circle draw an 8, put on an all black outfit to be a magic 8 ball. Cut out colored spots, put on all brown clothes to be a cosmic brownie Stuffed Animals: hang from an umbrella for raining cats and dogs Brawny paper towels: wear red plaid, hold paper towels to be Brawny Man Nickels: glue nickels to the back of a shirt to be Nickelback



Best Cheap Items to Buy to Complete a Costume

Vampire Teeth

Any kind of animal ears

Mask (plastic)

How I made…

The Riddler

I ordered a plain white suit on amazon, fabric paint, cut out the question mark symbol in some cardboard, used that as a stencil for the paint. (be sure to stuff suit to avoid bleeding) Bought pink hair paint, use face paint for the question mark glasses, and bought a question mark staff as an accessory

Darth Maul

Facepaint to create the Darth Maul look, a cheap black robe, bought light saber, bought a few devil horns, cut and glued them to hair clips to create the Darth Maul spikes

Minions

Yellow hoodie, poked black pipe cleaners through the hood for the hair, used white pipe cleaners to create the goggles, suspenders on jeans. Bought blue fabric and cut out squares for the overall look and used sharpie to draw on the Gru symbol

Panda

White hoodie, black socks for paws, face paint, create little black ears using paper or something else-tape to top of hood

Power Rangers

Whatever color you want to be, buy long sleeve, leggings and hat in that color. Buy long white socks and color on match color diamonds. Bought white fabric to cut out white diamond to put on shirt. Buy fabric in power ranger color to cut out mask (optional)