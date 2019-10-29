× Lakeside Bank’s 3rd Annual Women 1st “Now We’re Cooking!” event

Alan Rose, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Lakeside Bank, joined the Bill and Wendy to talk about their upcoming 3rd annual Women 1st “Now We’re Cooking” fundraising event. This event will be held on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019, from 5:30pm – 8:30pm at the Galleria Marchetti at 825 W Erie St in Chicago, IL. This will be a night full of fun. Female students from Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute (one of the oldest culinary schools in the country, serving Chicago for over 80 years) will cook to impress. Celebrity Judges and James Beard Winning Chefs, Carrie Nahabedian, Sarah Stegner, and Mindy Segal, will choose the Grand Prize winner and also award Best Presentation. The chefs will speak about their experiences coming up in the culinary world. All attendees will also taste, vote and choose the People’s Choice winner! Tickets are $50 and they can be purchased in advance online at www.lakesidebank.com.

