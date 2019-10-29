× Former WGN Radio Executive Producer Beth Swierk on day four of no electricity: “The theory is if they [PG&E] turn off power, they won’t start fires”

Former WGN Radio Executive Producer Beth Swierk explains why San Francisco’s PG&E has shut off power for going on four days. That’s a year after the gas and electric company was found to have caused wildfires that devastated parts of Southern California. Beth is now the communications director MasterClass.