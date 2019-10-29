A car drives through a darkened Montclair Village as Pacific Gas & Electric power shutdowns continue in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. The area remains without power after the utility cut service hoping to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Former WGN Radio Executive Producer Beth Swierk on day four of no electricity: “The theory is if they [PG&E] turn off power, they won’t start fires”
A car drives through a darkened Montclair Village as Pacific Gas & Electric power shutdowns continue in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. The area remains without power after the utility cut service hoping to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Former WGN Radio Executive Producer Beth Swierk explains why San Francisco’s PG&E has shut off power for going on four days. That’s a year after the gas and electric company was found to have caused wildfires that devastated parts of Southern California. Beth is now the communications director MasterClass.