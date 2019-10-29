× First Ever State Championship Paved The Road For The Future

Longtime Chicago Sports journalist, Melissa Isaacson, and her Niles West teammates won the first ever girls high school state championship. 40 years later, she is releasing a book, “State”, which tells the inspirational story of an unlikely group of high school girls who pulled together to cut down the nets just after the passage of Title IX. Melissa gives the background of the story, talks about what she’s doing now, and discusses with Steve who will play the grumpy principal in the movie.