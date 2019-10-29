DAZE | Being a young pioneer of NYC subway graffiti, hip-hop dance and culture, and more

Posted 6:00 AM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, October 29, 2019

The Cornerstore spoke with visual artist DAZE, also known as Chris Ellis, about being a young pioneer of New York City subway graffiti in the 70’s, living though and influencing very transformative years in graffiti, hip hop and dance culture, and transitioning his work and practice to show in some of the most notable museums in the world and more.

 

DAZE's behindthelines

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on TwitterInstagram,and Soundcloud!
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.