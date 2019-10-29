× Crash Test Dummies Still Represent Men/Women From The 1970’s. Why?

The auto industry has seen incredible innovations over the last few decades including self driving capabilities, emergency braking to avoid crashes and more. However with all of the innovation that’s being added to cars, Keith Barry (Writer and Editor for Consumer Reports Cars) wanted to know why the industry hasn’t adapted the crash test dummies to the way people have changed. Steve Grzanich talked with Keith about his latest research that shows crash test dummies represent outdated passengers/drivers (based on height weight, etc) and it’s putting people at risk.