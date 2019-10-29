× Collegiately Speaking | Left Tackle Rashawn Slater: “We’ve got to attack the process.”

As the Northwestern Wildcats move on to the Indiana Hoosiers, Dave Eanet and Dan Persa look back to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and how the offense struggled to get the ball into Iowa territory. What can the Wildcats do to adjust to make it a little easier on the Quarterback?

Later Dave and Dan talk to Northwestern Left Tackle Rashawn Slater. What’s it like playing all across the line? What impact has coach Kurt Anderson had on the o-line group? Rashawn gives great insight!

Finally, Dave and Dan look ahead to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers. Can the Wildcats keep up with a high powered offense? The guys give their thoughts ahead of Saturday’s game.