Cochran's Kid of the Week: Addy T.

A note from Addy’s father: 11 years old with a passion in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Originally from Chicago but currently lives in Portland, Oregon. Having been involved from the very first MakerGirl Pilot session years ago, and every session at UIUC since then, Addy is one of THE original MakerGirls. She is the oldest of three, and is a tremendous example to her two younger brothers.

She built her first computer, the Kano, from scratch when she was 7 and first got involved with MakerGirl when she was 6. It has been foundational for her in terms of giving her confidence in her technical abilities and abilities to innovate with technology.

She loves to read graphic novels, and is wicked excited to join the Speech team in Middle School this Winter! She just started playing the Clarinet and is loving every minute. In fact, Addy and her Dad went to see the Oregon Symphony perform Beethoven’s Fifth this past weekend, as a reward for her awesome grades.

When she grows up she “wants to build a robot that can do almost anything” and “make a dent in the Universe.” Addy loves Roblox, Minecraft, the Clarinet, her family, Destination Imagination, Portland Oregon, the Beach, Stitch Fix, and her doggies!