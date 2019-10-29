× Coach Jeremy Colliton on Playing in Nashville: It’s Gonna be a Challenge, it’s a Tough Rink To Play In

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show ahead of tonight’s game in Nashville against the Predators. He gave a ton of credit to the Preds’ goalie, Pekka Rinne, but played it coy on who would be between the pipes for the ‘Hawks. Coach also answered questions about making Brent Seabrook a healthy scratch for just the second time in his career, and the trade that sent forward Brendan Perlini to the Detroit Red Wings. He wrapped the interview describing his favorite breakfast food!