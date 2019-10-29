× Broadway / Cabaret Star Karen Mason’s New Release “Believe in Love” and her Upcoming Show at Metropolis; Navy Pier Sequence Chicago Programs include Performer Lynne Jordan

This week Paul goes behind the curtain with Broadway and cabaret legend Karen Mason. Recently off of her national tour in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies,” Karen collaborated with singer/songwriter/producer Danny Kravitz to record “Believe in Love,” released on November 1st and available everywhere (CD Baby, Amazon, etc). This beautiful ballad is a showcase for Karen’s dynamic vocals and musical versatility. Also, Karen returns to Metropolis Performance Arts Center on November 14th for one night only so check it out! Tickets at: www.metropolisarts.com.

Then (beginning at 18:38 into the show), Navy Pier’s Third Annual Sequence Ch!cago showcases Chicago’s arts and culture scene thru December 20th. With Musical performances and handcrafted works by local artisans and other special events, it’s a great place to visit during the holidays. And….joining the conversation is the exceptional jazz and blues artist Lynne Jordan who returns to play at Navy Pier on December 20th at 7pm in the Aon Grand Ballroom. This interview features a couple of Lynne’s songs and she talks about her latest project, a venture into storytelling and music. For more information about these FREE events, check out www.navypier.org. and also visit www.lynnejordan.com.

