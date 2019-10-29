× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.29.19: Peter Asher is one of a kind

Alan Rose, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Lakeside Bank, talks about the bank’s third annual Women 1st “Now We’re Cooking” event—a fun and delicious competition to support future female chefs! It’s a Tech Tuesday. Bridget Carey from CNET checks in with some news about Apple’s new AirPods Pro and Netflix’s new speed binge tool. Plus, GRAMMY Winner Peter Asher reflects on his new book, “The Beatles From A to Zed: An Alphabetical Mystery Tour.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.