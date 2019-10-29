Axio: To handle cybersecurity, it can’t just be about the tech. Here’s why…

It’s as true for tech as it is for war and football: sometimes the best defense is a good offense. But that requires everyone within an organization to understand the threat and how to counter it. Scott Kannry and Brendan Fitzpatrick, Axio’s CEO and VP of Cyber Risk Engineering respectively, understand this challenge. Axio’s goal is to help organizations neutralize cybersecurity threats through a combination of services and products. The company prides itself on removing the jargon and insider talk to make cybersecurity more accessible to the entire organization.