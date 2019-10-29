× Adam Hoge on Eddy Pineiro’s missed FG: “Lining up kick up where your kicker wants the ball to be, is the most basic head coaching there is.”

After missing a potentially game-winning kick Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Eddie Pineiro told reporters that he would have preferred that the ball be spotted in the middle of the field instead of on the left hashmark. Adam Hoge joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain how the Bears can turn this season around.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3692523/3692523_2019-10-30-001823.64kmono.mp3

