Adam Hoge on Eddy Pineiro’s missed FG: “Lining up kick up where your kicker wants the ball to be, is the most basic head coaching there is.”

Posted 7:36 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:35PM, October 29, 2019

Eddy Piñeiro, de los Bears de Chicago, falla un intento de gol de campo en el final del encuentro ante los Chargers de Los Ángeles, el domingo 27 de octubre de 2019 (AP Foto/Charles Rex Arbogast)

After missing a potentially game-winning kick Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Eddie Pineiro told reporters that he would have preferred that the ball be spotted in the middle of the field instead of on the left hashmark. Adam Hoge joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain how the Bears can turn this season around.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.