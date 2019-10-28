Listen live: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson responds to President Trump

Wintrust Business Lunch 10/28/19: Working/Traveling with Remote Year, Donations Dropping, & $9.3M Investment in Mental Health

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the ideal remote working situation on the rise, to why American’s aren’t donating money as often as they used to.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Jim Dallke, Sr. Editor at Chicago Inno, and Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, provided Steve his dream option of working and traveling to a new country every month with news of the Chicago startup, Remote Year, building its business, while also touching on a new Chicago Inno feature called Inno Autopsy.

Segment 2: (At 12:23) Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, explained why religion plays a role as to why Americans aren’t donating money as often as they used to.

Segment 3: (At 21:44) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, touched on a notable part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s budget plan as she plans on investing nearly $9.3 million into mental health resources for Chicagoans.

 

 

