WGN Radio Theatre #434: Inner Sanctum Mystery & Suspense

(L-R) Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are; bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for October 27, 2019.  First, classic episode of the night will be: “Inner Sanctum Mystery: Death Across The Board” Starring: Raymond Massey; (06-05-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: Short Order” Starring: Gerald Mohr; (08-16-45).

