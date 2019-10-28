× The Top Five@5 (10/28/19): President Trump rips Supt. Eddie Johnson for skipping speech, David Ross is the Cubs’ new boss, Matt Nagy is on the hot seat again, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, October 28th, 2019:

Former congresswoman Katie Hill posted a video online, explaining her decision to resign after provocative photos of her appeared on the internet. President Trump during a speech at a law enforcement conference, criticized CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson for refusing to attend the event. David Ross was formally introduced as the Chicago Cubs’ new manager, and says he won’t let prior relationships affect his decision making, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3692218/3692218_2019-10-29-015718.64kmono.mp3

