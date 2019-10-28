× The Top Five@5 (10/25/19): Bruce Springsteen slams President Trump over recent rally comments, win $20,000 if you survive a haunted house, Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album is released, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, October 25th, 2019:

Bruce Springsteen in an interview with Gayle King, says President Trump “doesn’t know how to be an American.” Can you survive in a haunted house for $20,000? Kanye West’s gospel album “Jesus Is King” is released after multiple delays, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3692011/3692011_2019-10-28-143911.64kmono.mp3

