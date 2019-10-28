× The Opening Bell 10/28/19: The Red Flags To Be Aware Of When Giving To Charities

This time of year is also known as the giving time of year. Charities get some of their biggest donates this time of year but Doug White (Philanthropy Advisor, Author of Wounded Charities: Lessons Learned from The Wounded Warrior Project Crisis, and Co-Chair of FoolProof Foundation’s Walter Cronkite Project Committee) wanted to share with Steve Grzanich tips to know and red flags to be aware of when donating hard earned money to organizations.(At 15:24) Dale Buss (Contributor at The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Chief Executive Magazine) then updated the manufacturing buzz up with Wisconsin as many reports are saying that Foxconn never intended to follow through on many of the promises they made in order to obtain favorable business conditions.