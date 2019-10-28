× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.28.19: President Trump to the IACP, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, the modern skyscraper, SoToxa rapid drug test

John Williams provides highlights of President Trump’s speech to the International Association of Chiefs of Police this morning and lets listeners join him in analyzing some of the president’s comments. Then, John discusses the skyline and the modern skyscraper with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP Structural Engineering Partner William Baker. Listeners call in with their questions about skyscraper construction. Abbott Labs Senior Law Enforcement Liaison Fred Delfino is in town to present his SoToxa drug test to the IACP conference, and he shares details of that device with John, and answers listeners’ specific questions. Finally, Attorney General Kwame Raoul responds to President Trump’s remarks this morning, which included a comparison between Chicago and Illinois’s sanctuary city and state status and crime rate.