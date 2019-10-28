× The ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn on the President Trump’s visit to Chicago

President Trump made his first visit to Chicago as president on Monday, where he spoke to an association of police chiefs and hosted a fundraiser for his 2020 campaign. Bill and Wendy sit down with ‘feisty’ Chicago Tribune columnist to talk about CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s decision to skip President Trump’s speech at law enforcement conference. Plus, Eric reveals the top 10 Halloween tweets of all time!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.