Steve Cochran Full Show 10.28.19 | The New Alphabet Song

Posted 2:03 PM, October 28, 2019, by

Steve Cochran is skeptical.

There is a new version of the alphabet song, and the the crew on the Steve Cochran Show have plenty of opinions on it. The show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Dr. Kevin Most discussing the dangers in vaping. Then, Dan Hampton shares his thoughts on the Bears 17-16 loss the L.A. Chargers. John Leguizamo stopped by the studio to talk about his show: “Latin History for Morons”, which is at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through November 3rd. Eddie Olczyk recaps “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at the United Center; Ryan Nobles previews President Trump’s visit to Chicago; and Dean Richards recaps the weekend in entertainment!

