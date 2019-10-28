Nick Digilio 10.28.19 | Reviews of “The Lighthouse” and “Jojo Rabbit”, Modern Movies in Black and White, Guilty Pleasure Flicks
Hour 1:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Western Stars”, “Black and Blue”, “Countdown” and “The Current War”
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Lighthouse”
+ Box Office Report
Hour 3:
+ Modern Movies in Black and White
Hour 4:
+ Guilty Pleasure Flicks
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
+ Blackhawks Express
