Nick Digilio 10.28.19 | Reviews of “The Lighthouse” and “Jojo Rabbit”, Modern Movies in Black and White, Guilty Pleasure Flicks

Posted 6:00 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:01AM, October 28, 2019

Nick Digilio enjoys a JoJo display at his local Jewel-Osco. (photo taken by Nick's Dad)

Hour 1:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Western Stars”, “Black and Blue”, “Countdown” and “The Current War”

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Jojo Rabbit” and “The Lighthouse”

+ Box Office Report

Hour 3:

+ Modern Movies in Black and White

Hour 4:

+ Guilty Pleasure Flicks

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

+ Blackhawks Express

