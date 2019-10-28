Monday Morning Movie Reviews | The Lighthouse, Jojo Rabbit, The Current War and more

This image released by A24 Films shows Willem Dafoe, right, and Robert Pattinson in a scene from "The Lighthouse." (A24 Pictures via AP)

Expert film critics Erik Childress and Steve Prokopy  round up what you should (and shouldn’t) be watching.

This week, the guys look at Bruce Springteen’s concert film Western Stars, historical drama The Current WarNazi satire Jojo Rabbit and black and white period piece The Lighthouse.

Plus Erik gives his look at the business of film in the weekly box office report.

