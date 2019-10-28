× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “This was an enormous missed opportunity for this team to get back on track this season”

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears brutal 17-16 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Adam and Justin talk about some of the questionable coaching decisions made by Matt Nagy, Nagy’s defensive response to some questions by the Chicago media, the inconsistencies in Coach Nagy’s play-calling, the continuing struggles of the offensive line, the failure of Eddy Piñeiro to convert the game-winning field goal, the (mostly) dominant performance from the Bears defense and what we should expect when the Bears head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

